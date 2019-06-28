Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Buttigieg plans big fundraising weekend, Victory Fund event
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 10:11 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on during a town hall community meeting, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Washington High School in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg faced criticism from angry black residents at the emotional town hall meeting, a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)
NEW YORK — Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is following up his first presidential debate with a big fundraising weekend, including a New York event with a group that has contributed millions of dollars to openly LGBT candidates.
LGBTQ Victory Fund President Annise Parker says she will join Buttigieg at a World Pride campaign event in Brooklyn on Friday “to make a historic special announcement.”
Parker said earlier this year the organization expected to endorse the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana. An endorsement would provide immediate financial support from the group, which invested $2 million in candidates in 2018.
Buttigieg has other fundraising events planned for the final days of the second quarter, which ends Sunday. The events include a birthday celebration for his husband that will coincide with New York gay pride festivities.