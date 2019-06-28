Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Adoption offers pour in for Ga. baby found in plastic bag
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 28, 2019 5:51 pm EDT
ATLANTA — Offers are pouring in from around the country to adopt a baby girl left in a plastic bag in the woods in Georgia as a newborn.
News outlets report that hundreds of people have offered to adopt the girl, nicknamed Baby India by hospital workers.
She was found June 6, abandoned in a wooded area in Cumming, Georgia, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) north of Atlanta.
She’s even gotten people offering to pay for her college, the Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services says.
The little girl’s case garnered national attention following the release of dramatic video this week from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office showing her rescue.
The footage was released in the hopes that it could lead to tips about who may have abandoned the girl.
