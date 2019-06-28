19-year-old facing second degree murder charge in Brampton stabbing

A 19-year-old man is facing a second degree murder charge in connection with Brampton’s eighth homicide of the year.

Peel police were called to a residence on Hansen Road North, in the area of Vodden Street East and Kennedy Road North, just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports a man had been stabbed.

Police said a man was found with what appeared to be a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 45-year-old Edmondo Samuel of Brampton

Police believe an “altercation” took place at the home but would not provide specifics.

Kevon Samuel, 19, of Brampton is in custody.