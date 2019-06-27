Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US gets no commitment from allies to thwart Iran threat
by Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 9:49 am EDT
BRUSSELS — Acting U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper says he came away with no firm commitments from NATO allies to participate in a global effort to secure international waterways against Iran.
He says the U.S. will provide more details to allies next month on how the Iranian threat has escalated and how they can work together to deter further aggression.
The U.S. has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
A senior U.S .official says allies expressed interest in Esper’s request during their meetings in Brussels. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
NATO allies have expressed reluctance to get involved in any military effort to help secure the region. Europe wants more emphasis on minimizing the chances of war.
