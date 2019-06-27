Uruguay protests role of Venezuela's opposition at gathering

MEDELLIN, Colombia — A representative for Uruguay has walked out of a meeting of regional countries in Latin America in protest over the participation of diplomats appointed by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Uruguay’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Ariel Bergamino said that granting Guaidó’s representatives a seat at Thursday’s Organization of American States meeting in Colombia amounts to recognition of a new government in Venezuela.

Guaidó earlier this year launched a campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro, winning support from dozens of nations, many attending the annual gathering.

However, diplomats from Mexico, Nicaragua and Bolivia were among those saying they won’t recognize action the body takes with a vote from Guaidó’s delegates.

Venezuela’s crisis is expected to be a major topic during at its annual meeting.

The Associated Press