Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Uruguay protests role of Venezuela's opposition at gathering
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 5:25 pm EDT
Colombia's President Ivan Duque, center, waves to the crowd during the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) opening ceremony in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The meeting runs through June 28. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
MEDELLIN, Colombia — A representative for Uruguay has walked out of a meeting of regional countries in Latin America in protest over the participation of diplomats appointed by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
Uruguay’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Ariel Bergamino said that granting Guaidó’s representatives a seat at Thursday’s Organization of American States meeting in Colombia amounts to recognition of a new government in Venezuela.
Guaidó earlier this year launched a campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro, winning support from dozens of nations, many attending the annual gathering.
However, diplomats from Mexico, Nicaragua and Bolivia were among those saying they won’t recognize action the body takes with a vote from Guaidó’s delegates.
Venezuela’s crisis is expected to be a major topic during at its annual meeting.