Trudeau seeks support from allies at G20 amid China-Canada dispute

OSAKA, Japan — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Osaka, Japan for the G20 leaders’ summit, where he will look to raise the issue of two Canadians held in China at “every opportunity.”

Trudeau does not expect a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping during the summit but U.S. President Donald Trump committed last week to raising the issue during his own meeting with Xi.

On Friday, Trudeau is to meet with European partners to discuss a range of issues, likely including the diplomatic dispute with China.

The arrests of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are widely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Wanzhou awaits extradition to the U.S. to face allegations of fraud in violating Iran sanctions.

On Wednesday, China renewed its demand for her release a day after announcing a suspension of all imports of Canadian meat products.

The Canadian Press