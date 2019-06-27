Tory asks park officials to stop removing basketball nets

The mayor’s office is responding to a video making the rounds online that shows a city worker taking down basketball nets at a city park.

The incident happened at Phin Park near Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Wednesday.

Absolutely sickening display @cityoftoronto let the kids play!!! pic.twitter.com/myjsOvZEc0 — Mitch Robson (@_mitchrobson) June 26, 2019

Tory chimed in on Twitter saying, “The city should be putting basketball nets up not pulling them down. We should absolutely be encouraging kids to play in our city.”

The City should be putting basketball nets up not pulling them down. I’ve delivered that message to our parks staff tonight – they agree. We should absolutely be encouraging kids to play in our city. https://t.co/Sk1UQn5UVC — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 27, 2019

The mayor has asked park officials to stop removing the nets immediately.

Coun. Mike Layton said he spoke with the general manager of parks, and effective Thursday, nets won’t be removed.

After speaking with GM of Parks, I’m told that effective tomorrow the city won’t be removing nets. https://t.co/scFnCsIT3X — Mike Layton (@m_layton) June 27, 2019

Last year, residents in the area and the city agreed to have the nets removed at that park in the evening because people were playing basketball well after midnight. According to the rules at the park, the basketball court is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rules regarding playing basketball at Phin Park near Danforth and Greenwoods avenues on June 26, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Earlier this week, the Toronto District School Board reversed its decision to remove basketball nets from two courts in Riverdale after hearing from parents.

The board had considered removing the nets from Dundas Junior Public School and Queen Alexandra Middle School after 6 p.m. after neighbours complained about the noise.

Officials decided against it after an outpouring of support for the nets to stay up, including from Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri.