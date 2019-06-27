Could Toronto’s fight against Ontario lead to independence?

In today’s Big Story podcast, becoming a Charter City is not the same thing as seceding from Ontario. But it’s close: A legislative move that would give the city far more control of its own governance and finances. A community meeting about the possibility last week packed a large church to the bursting point and drew standing ovations for councillors vowing to take the fight to Premier Doug Ford.

The barriers to this move are significant: Cities in Canada have almost no power, and it’s hard to imagine Ford agreeing to give Toronto its independence. But what about the next government? What if this becomes an election issue, as the group behind the movement is aiming for? And in the meantime, how do cities with no power fight back against their provincial overlords?

GUEST: Jennifer Pagliaro, City Hall reporter, Toronto Star

