Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
State lawmakers reject veto, agree to sink surplus submarine
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 6:58 pm EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In what they call the best of three bad options, South Carolina legislators have reaffirmed their decision to sink the submarine Clamagore, which has been floating in Charleston Harbor for 40 years.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers on Tuesday overturned Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of the measure.
Clamagore is a part of the fleet at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. Leaders there say it’ll cost $2.7 million to sink the submarine and make it an artificial reef. Sen. Murrell Smith says restoring it could cost $9 million. Leaving the submarine where it is could cost the state later. Some lawmakers say a hurricane might sink it in a way that disrupts port traffic.
A group of submarine veterans have sued the state to stop the sinking.
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com