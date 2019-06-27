S&P 500 ends skid...Oil futures trade higher... Fed OKs capital plans at big US banks

UNDATED (AP) _ Banks and health care companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street today, ending a four-day losing streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index. Investors are looking ahead to a weekend meeting on trade between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The S&P 500 rose 11 points 2,924. The Dow fell 10 points to 26,526. And the Nasdaq added 57 points to 7,967. The Russell 2000 climbed 28 points to 1,546.

UNDATED (AP) _ In energy commodities trading today, Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 5 cents to settle at $59.43 a barrel in New York. At the same time, Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 6 cents to close at $66.55 a barrel in London. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline fell 2 cents to $1.95 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.95 per gallon. And natural gas climbed 6 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Federal Reserve has approved all the capital plans that the nation’s 18 largest banks submitted as part of this year’s stress tests. That means that the Fed determined banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America can raise their dividends and buy back more shares this year, and still have enough capital to survive a hypothetical deep recession in the next year.

NEW YORK (AP) _ AT&T, the owner of DirecTV, is backing a free streaming service as a hedge against losing broadcast channels in disputes over fees. AT&T has donated $500,000 to Locast, a non-profit organization that streams broadcast channels for free. It’s also offering access to Locast through DirecTV and its U-verse cable service. This option could undercut threats to pull channels during disputes.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The federal government is seeking a portion of Oklahoma’s $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma that stemmed from the state’s ongoing lawsuit against opioid drug makers. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it has determined the federal government is entitled to a portion of Oklahoma’s proceeds. The agency this week gave the state a 90-day extension to provide them with details about the settlement.

The Associated Press