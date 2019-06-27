Saskatchewan suspends advocate for children-youth, cites harassment complaints

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s advocate for children and youth has been suspended after multiple complaints of harassment.

The legislature’s board of internal economy says Corey O’Soup was suspended from his duties Thursday following an investigation.

Details of the harassment complaints were not released.

The board says the investigation was conducted by an independent investigator with extensive experience dealing with harassment complaints.

By law, people appointed as independent officers of the legislative assembly may only be removed by a vote of members of the legislative assembly.

Provincial Ombudsman Mary McFadyen has been appointed interim advocate for children and youth.

“Harassment cannot be tolerated in any workplace, and certainly not in the office of a statutory officer of the assembly,” Mark Docherty, Speaker of the legislative assembly, said in the release Thursday.

“I want to assure the staff members of the advocate’s office, and of all statutory offices, that we support their right to work in a safe and respectful environment.”

Docherty says he intends to bring the case before the legislature at the next sitting.

The advocate for children and youth speaks up for the rights, interests, and well-being of children and youth in the province. (CJME, CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press