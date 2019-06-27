Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Retired Lebanese army officers block roads into Beirut
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 5:08 am EDT
BEIRUT — Hundreds of retired Lebanese members of the military have staged a protest rally, blocking major roads leading to Beirut over austerity budget measures being debated by a parliament committee.
The five-hour protest, which began at dawn on Thursday, saw closures of the northern, southern and eastern entrances to Beirut. The demonstration caused major traffic jams and delays in getting into the city.
Lebanon is dealing with a looming crisis as the economy struggles with soaring debt, rising unemployment and slow growth. The government’s tightened budget and key reforms aim to unlock billions of dollars in pledged foreign assistance.
But the planned cuts have unleashed a wave of public discontent, amid leaks that austerity measures could target pensions, wages, services and social benefits.
The Associated Press
