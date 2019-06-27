Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opposition lawmaker in Georgia kept on bail
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 9:29 am EDT
TBILISI, Georgia — A court in Georgia has turned down prosecutors’ request to jail an opposition lawmaker who faces charges of inciting disorder at a protest last week.
The court in the capital, Tbilisi, on Thursday ruled against the prosecutors’ motion to jail Niki Melia and ordered him to remain on bail.
More than 240 people were injured last week as police fired rubber bullets and water cannons to turn back crowds trying to enter the parliament building.
The prosecutor’s office has said that witness testimony indicated Melia called on protesters at the first demonstration to storm the building and to fight police.
The protests in Tbilisi were set off by the visit of an official Russian delegation to the parliament and later expanded to demand snap parliamentary elections.
The Associated Press
