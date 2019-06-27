Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
With school done in most boards, OPP launch long weekend blitz
by News Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2019 6:24 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 27, 2019 at 6:32 am EDT
File photo of a school bus. CITYNEWS.
With the last day of school on Thursday, the Canada Day long weekend — the first one of the summer — is within reach.
It is the final day of classes for elementary students in Toronto, York, and Durham regions before two months of vacation. In Halton, the last day of school for high school students is Thursday but for elementary students it is Friday.
The last day of school for students in Peel was on Wednesday. High school students in most boards were done either Tuesday or Wednesday.
As the long weekend approaches, highways out of the city will be filled up with family cars loaded with coolers, camp chairs and canoes, which is why Ontario provincial police are launching their safety blitz on Thursday.
Police will be focusing on distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use — deemed the “Big 4” causes of death on OPP-patrolled roads.
The OPP said speed-related deaths hit a six-year high last year, and more than 40 per cent of traffic offences were related to speed.
Give me a break.OPP doing traffic enforcement.In Essa township we have stunt drivers daily and 49.5% of all vehicles are driving 25 km over speed limit.We have not seen a OPP officer in over 9 weeks.Nottawasaga OPP shame on you.