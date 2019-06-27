Loading articles...

One person in custody after man fatally stabbed in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Peel Regional Police say a man has died following a stabbing incident in Brampton.

Police were called to the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road just after 8:30 p.m. for reports a man had been stabbed.

One person is in custody but no further details have been released.

