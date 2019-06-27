Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Memorial service planned for Sacramento police officer
by Andrew Oxford, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 12:38 am EDT
Denis O'Sullivan, foreground, the father of slain Sacramento Police officer Tara O'Sullivan, addresses the media during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. O'Sullivan told reporters that any notion that the Sacramento Police Department was responsible for her death was extremely offensive and hurtful. It took rescuers 45 minutes to reach Tara O'Sullivan after she was shot by gunman, who kept shooting at police, during a domestic violence call last week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of law enforcement officials will mourn a rookie Sacramento police officer killed in what authorities described as an ambush while she responded to a domestic violence call.
Organizers expect Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, California, will be filled to capacity for the memorial service of Tara O’Sullivan.
More than 500 police vehicles are also expected join a procession through California’s capital city as part of the memorial services.
The officer had been with the police department about six months when she was shot last week.
Adel Sambrano Ramos, the man accused of shooting O’Sullivan, remains behind bars. He made his first appearance in court on Monday facing a murder charge that could lead to the death penalty. He did not enter a plea.