Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man sues Kevin Spacey over alleged groping at island bar
by Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 9:49 am EDT
FILE - In this June 3, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. He is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. On Wednesday, June 26, a civil lawsuit was filed by the man who claims Space groped him. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a resort island bar in 2016 has filed a lawsuit against the actor.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks unspecified damages for “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries.”
Spacey also faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery stemming from the alleged groping on Nantucket. The former “House of Cards” star has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegation.
Spacey’s lawyers have accused the man of deleting text messages they say would support the actor’s claims of innocence.
The judge has ordered Spacey’s accuser to turn over his cellphone to the defence, but the man’s attorney has said they cannot find the phone .
An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey’s attorney Thursday.