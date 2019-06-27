Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Little Rock Diocese settles sexual abuse claims for $790,000
by Hannah Grabenstein, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 8:37 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawyers for five men who claim an Arkansas priest sexually abused them four decades ago say the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock has settled after mediation in what they believe is a first of its kind case for the state.
Attorney Josh Gillispie says Thursday the church agreed to the settlement in May in a case involving John McDaniel, who in 1970 was an associate pastor at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church in Little Rock.
Diocese spokesman Dennis Lee confirms the total settlement amount was for $790,000.
Gillispie says the boys were between 12 and 15 years old and were students at Holy Souls when McDaniel abused them.
In September, the diocese included McDaniel on a since-expanded list of 12 members of the clergy against whom there have been credible or substantiated abuse claims. McDaniel died in 1974.