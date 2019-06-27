Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lightning strikes injure 3 during heavy storm in Hawaii
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 12:18 am EDT
HONOLULU — Three people have been injured by lightning strikes during heavy storms in Hawaii.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that a 10-year-old boy and two men sustained serious injuries in two separate lightning strikes on Oahu Tuesday.
As heavy rain continued Wednesday, a brown-water advisory was in effect for Oahu along with a flash flood watch for Oahu, Niihau and Kauai.
A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman says a child and his father were travelling in a pickup truck around 9 a.m. when lightning struck an electric transformer and sent sparks onto the boy’s right arm.
Fire officials say two men aged 46 and 32 sustained arm injuries while touching an airplane struck by lightning at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 8:45 p.m.
None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
The Associated Press
