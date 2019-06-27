Loading articles...

Kansas parks department employee dies in ATV accident

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas parks department says an employee died when his all-terrain vehicle overturned and rolled down an embankment at the Milford Wildlife Area.

The agency said in a news release that 48-year-old Mark Jackson, of Milford, died Tuesday when he was pinned underneath the ATV.

Jackson was a seasonal employee of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. He was spraying weeds when the accident occurred.

Parks Secretary Brad Loveless said Jackson made a favourable impression on his co-workers in the short time he worked for the agency.

The Associated Press

