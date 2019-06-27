Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Istanbul mayor takes office days after crushing victory
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 11:10 am EDT
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, with Binali Yildirim, his mayoral candidate for Istanbul, attends parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, two days after Ekrem Imamoglu, the candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, won the election for mayor of Istanbul. Erdogan addressed his AK Party's weekly meeting, the first time he speaks since the Istanbul mayoral election Sunday, which was a big setback for him and his party. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
ISTANBUL — Opposition Turkish politician Ekrem Imamoglu is formally taking office as mayor of Istanbul, four days after he won a repeat election in the city.
The Republican People’s Party’s Imamoglu on Thursday received a certificate confirming his mandate to rule over Turkey’s largest city and commercial hub for the next five years. He is scheduled to attend a ceremony during which Istanbul’s governor — the interim mayor — will hand over the city hall.
Imamoglu won the initial March 31 mayoral election by a narrow margin, but Turkey’s electoral body annulled his win after he served 18 days and ordered an election rerun.
In Sunday’s repeat election, he won with 54.21% of the vote, beating the ruling Justice and Development Party’s Binali Yildirim by more than 806,000 votes.