Loading articles...

High court to hear arguments again in Oklahoma murder case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hear arguments a second time in a case involving an Oklahoma man who argued that the state had no right to prosecute him because he is a Native American and the crime occurred on Indian land.

The justices announced Thursday they will hear a new round of arguments in the case of Patrick Murphy. The justices will begin hearing arguments again in October. Murphy was convicted of killing a fellow tribe member in 1999.

A federal appeals court found Oklahoma had no right to try him for a crime that was committed on land belonging to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The justices did not explain their decision to hear a second round of arguments.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more