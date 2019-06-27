Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Grand jury finds ex-police officer choked man during arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 3:56 pm EDT
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Georgia grand jury has indicted a former police officer on multiple charges after it found he had choked a former college football player during an arrest.
The Henry County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said former county officer David Rose Jr. was charged with two counts of violating his oath as an officer. Rose was also indicted on a simple battery charge and two other charges accusing him of making false statements.
Rose was fired after an internal investigation found he used unnecessary force in the 2017 arrest of Desmond Marrow.
Marrow played football at the University of Toledo. He signed a contract in 2012 with the Houston Texans but was cut from the team during the preseason.
Rose’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The Associated Press
