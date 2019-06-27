Loading articles...

Germany: 2 arrested over weapon used in politician's killing

FILE-In this June 13, 2019 file photo a picture of Walter Luebcke stands behind his coffin during the funeral service in Kassel, Germany. Germany's top security official says the far-right extremist suspected in the killing of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has told authorities that he acted alone. Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration in central Germany, was fatally shot in the head at his home on June 2. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — German authorities say they have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, one of whom is accused of selling the weapon allegedly used by the main suspect.

Walter Luebcke, who led the Kassel regional administration in central Germany, was shot fatally at his home on June 2. A 45-year-old German man with a string of convictions for violent anti-migrant crime, Stephan Ernst, was later arrested as the alleged killer.

Officials said on Wednesday that Ernst has admitted to carrying out the killing and says he acted alone. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they have arrested two other Germans, one of whom is accused of selling him the weapon in 2016 and the other of putting Ernst in contact with the seller.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.