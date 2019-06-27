Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia officer convicted of sexual misconduct with teens
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 7:48 am EDT
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer faces at least 10 years in prison for enticing children on a military post to have sex.
News outlets report 25-year-old Jeffrey Allen Allmond Jr. was found guilty of child enticement on Wednesday. He was arrested last August, a year after being hired by the Richmond Hill Police Department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in when Allmond was accused of sexual misconduct involving two girls living at Fort Stewart while their parents serve in the military.
U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine says the officer used Tinder and then Snapchat to communicate with girls who were 15 and 16 years old, and took them to his apartment to perform sexual acts.
Allmond will have to register as a sex offender upon release.
The Associated Press
