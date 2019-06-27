Loading articles...

Man stabbed to death near Victoria Park and Ellesmere

Last Updated Jun 27, 2019 at 8:25 am EDT

A man is dead after a stabbing in North York.

Toronto police were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Gisburn Road, near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road, just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was found unconscious inside a residence.

Paramedics said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on suspects.

