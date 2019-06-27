Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
EU says planned execution will contradict commitment at UN
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 11:05 pm EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The European Union says Sri Lanka’s move to resume executions would directly contradict the country’s commitment to maintain a 43-year moratorium on death penalty at the U.N. General Assembly last year.
In statement, the EU says Sri Lanka’s planned executions will send the wrong signals to the international community and investors and that the EU will monitor Sri Lanka’s commitments to international conventions upon which a preferential trade scheme with the country hinges.
Sri Lanka has a lucrative market access to the EU through the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus.
President Maithripala Sirisena said this week he had signed the death warrants for four drug convicts and they would be executed soon.
Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976.
The Associated Press
