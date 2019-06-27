Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Empire Co. Ltd. reports fourth-quarter profit up, raises dividend
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 7:29 am EDT
STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported a profit of $122.1 million in its latest quarter, up from $71.0 million in the same quarter last year.
The company behind the Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores says it will increase its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 12 cents per share.
The improved dividend came as Empire reported its profit amounted to 45 cents per share for the 13 weeks ended May 4, compared with 26 cents per share a year earlier.
Sales in what was the company’s fourth quarter grew to $6.22 billion compared with $5.89 billion. Same-store sales were up 3.2 per cent for the most recent quarter, compared with 0.5 per cent a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Empire said it earned $126.5 million or 46 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $93.0 million or 35 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 42 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)
The Canadian Press
