At least 1 person dead in Vienna apartment building blast
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 2:33 am EDT
In this image made from video provided by W. Ressl, people survey the damage after an explosion at a building in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A suspected gas explosion blew a gaping hole in a building in central Vienna on Wednesday, injuring at least 12 people, two of them seriously, according to police and images from the scene. (W. Ressl via AP)
BERLIN — Austrian firefighters say they have found a body at a residential building in Vienna following a suspected gas explosion.
Vienna fire service spokesman Christian Feiler said Thursday that the female body was found overnight inside the house, according to the Austria Press Agency.
Feiler said rescuers using cameras to inspect the rubble also located what appeared to be a second person who showed no signs of life, and they were working to recover that person.
Fourteen people were injured, two of them seriously, in the blast Wednesday afternoon that blew a hole in the building.
Forty-two people were registered as living in the building’s 22 apartments.