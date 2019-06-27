Argentina announces large seizure of weapons

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine officials say they have seized about 1,000 guns and hundreds of explosives from a criminal gang.

The security ministry on Thursday called it the largest seizure of its kind in Argentina’s history. About 50 raids were carried out and 17 people have been detained.

Officials haven’t identified the gang involved.

The ministry said in a statement that the weapons were smuggled into Argentina from the U.S. and Europe. The magazines were purchased in Spain and the Netherlands and sent in containers aboard ships. They were then sent by land to neighbouring Brazil and Paraguay.

The seized firearms include AK-47s, Browning machine-guns and more than 30,000 bullets of various calibres. Authorities also confiscated mines and about $166,000.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security aided in the operation.

The Associated Press