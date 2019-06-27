Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Amazon partners with Rite Aid for package pickup nationwide
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 7:34 am EDT
This Monday, June 24, 2019, photo hows an exterior view of a Rite Aid store in Los Angeles. Rite Aid reports financial results Wednesday, June 26. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
SEATTLE — Amazon will add more than 1,500 package pickup locations in a partnership with the national pharmacy chain Rite Aid.
Starting Thursday, customers will be able to pick up orders at more than 100 Rite Aid stores and that will jump to more than 1,500 by the end of the year.
Major retailers broadsided by the lightening ascent of Amazon.com have discovered one advantage: physical locations where customers can pick up their items if they choose.
Amazon is trying to offset that advantage through partnerships and said Thursday that in addition to Rite Aid, it’s looking for more small to midsized businesses as well as other large chains to ally itself with in a service it’s calling “Counter.”
Counter originally launched in the U.K. and Italy under different names.