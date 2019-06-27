Albania president sets new local poll date

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Monday, June 10, 2019 file photo, Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during a news conference in capital Tirana, Albania. Meta on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, condemned a decision by electoral authorities in favor of holding municipal elections this weekend, calling on the ruling Socialists to hold talks and not carry out an "imaginary" voting process. (AP Photo/ Hektor Pustina, File)
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s president has decided that local elections that were due this weekend will instead be held on Oct. 13, in a move that’s likely to further strain relations between Ilir Meta and the ruling Socialists.
Meta, who used his powers earlier this month to cancel the elections on Sunday, said the intention of the new election is “to give a positive message to the European partners.” The elections will take place a few days before the European Union decides whether to launch full membership negotiations with Albania.
Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the elections take place as scheduled Sunday.
The centre-right Democratic Party-led opposition of Lulzim Basha has been holding protests since mid-February over allegations of vote-rigging and government links to organized crime, and asked for an early national election.