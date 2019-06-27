Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska government says no delay for boat registration law
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 12:21 am EDT
KODIAK, Alaska — The Alaska state government says it will not delay implementation of a new boat registration law.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that the statement came in response to a request by United Fishermen of Alaska.
Beginning this year, all vessels longer than 24 feet (7.32 metres) are required to be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
A United Fishermen official says very few fishermen are aware of the regulation and stand to be prosecuted for non-compliance.
Earlier this month, UFA requested a delay in the implementation so state agencies are prepared and adequate public notice and education is given before the law goes into effect.
Department of Administration Commissioner Kelley Tshibaka responded that the state would not delay implementation, but intended “to help Alaskans, not penalize them.”
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com
The Associated Press
