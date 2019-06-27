Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 6:56 am EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama woman whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed.
AL.Com reports 27-year Marshae Jones was charged with manslaughter Wednesday. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach. Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jones instead after authorities determined she started the fight, and Jemison fired in self-defence.
Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid says the fetus was “dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm.”
Women’s rights activists say the case shows Alabama is determined to make pregnant women criminally responsible if they fail to deliver live, healthy babies.
The Associated Press
