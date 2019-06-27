Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 Norwegian shipping executives indicted in antitrust case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 27, 2019 1:03 am EDT
BALTIMORE — Two Norwegian shipping executives have been indicted on charges that they participated in a sprawling antitrust conspiracy.
The case against the two Norwegian businessmen has been unsealed in federal court in Baltimore. It’s part of an ongoing U.S. investigation into bid rigging and other anticompetitive actions in the international shipping industry.
The accused men were once top executives at Oslo-based Hoegh Autoliners. Prosecutors have identified them as Ingar Skiaker and Oyvind Ervik. It’s unclear whether they had lawyers who could comment.
In a Wednesday statement, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said a U.S. investigation revealed that collusion was “endemic and rampant” in the shipping industry for years. He says Hoegh Autoliners has already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to pay a $21 million fine.
The company didn’t immediately return an email.
The Associated Press
