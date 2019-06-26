Loading articles...

Man stabbed at Weston and Lawrence

Last Updated Jun 26, 2019 at 6:09 am EDT

A man was stabbed in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road on June 26, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s northwest end.

Police were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on suspects.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.