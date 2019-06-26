Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tribe's push to build casino spurs Carolinas political fight
by Gary D. Robertson And Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 1:11 am EDT
In a Friday, April 26, 2019 photo, a sign welcomes people to the Catawba Indian Nation’s reservation near Rock Hill, S.C. Two of the Carolinas’ most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf. The Cherokee in North Carolina, with two casinos established in the mountains, say their opponents should stay in their own state to the south. The Catawba of South Carolina argue such state boundaries are artificial and shouldn’t affect their effort to gain a foothold in the industry. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)
CATAWBA INDIAN NATION, S.C. — Two of the Carolinas’ most prominent American Indian tribes are battling over geography and lucrative gambling turf.
The Cherokee in North Carolina already have two casinos in the mountains and say their opponents should stay in their own state to the south.
The Catawba of South Carolina argue such boundaries are artificial and shouldn’t affect their effort to gain a foothold in the industry. They hope to revive efforts to build a casino along an interstate in North Carolina where they say they have a historical and legal claim to land.
U.S. senators from both states back the Catawba, but their efforts may not be enough. A bill they’ve sponsored in Congress has drawn opposition from North Carolina lawmakers and the Cherokee tribe, among the state’s most prolific campaign donors.
