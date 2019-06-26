Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai court declines to suspend pro-army lawmakers
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 9:12 am EDT
BANGKOK — A Thai court says it will allow 32 pro-military lawmakers to keep their seats while it decides whether they violated election rules by holding shares in media companies, a decision viewed as unfair because it earlier suspended an opposition leader from parliamentary sessions over a similar allegation.
The constitutional Court agreed Wednesday to rule on a complaint brought by a leading opposition party, Future Forward, that the 32 members of a pro-army coalition had violated the media holding prohibition. But it dismissed allegations for nine others, citing a lack of evidence.
The court earlier suspended the leader of the anti-military Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, until it issues a ruling in his case. It says it did not suspend the pro-military lawmakers because the complaint against them was filed differently.
The Associated Press
