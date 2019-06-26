Loading articles...

Technical issues force ongoing cancellations at Porter Airlines

A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at Toronto's Island Airport THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Porter Airlines is dealing with major technical problems that has resulted in almost two dozen flights being cancelled.

The airline says a telecom outage in the U.S. is affecting its website, reservation and passenger processing systems.

As well, its call centre is also unable to book flights or change iteineraries.

There is no indication yet of when the problems will be fixed.

Anyone heading to Billy Bishop airport is asked to check their flight status before heading out.

