Stocks down in Toronto despite gains in the energy sector; U.S. stocks up
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 11:23 am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. Strength in the materials sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index stepped lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrials sector even as energy stocks moved higher with the price of oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.55 points at 16,345.73.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.50 points at 26,593.72. The S&P 500 index was up 5.21 points at 2,922.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.97 points at 7,932.69.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.08 cents US compared with an average of 75.91 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was up US$1.80 at US$59.63 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 0.5 of a cent at US$2.29 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$6.10 at US$1,412.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.60 cents at US$2.72 a pound.
