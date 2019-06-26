Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Seoul sees US, NKorea diplomacy as contrast to Iran tensions
by Adam Schreck And Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 11:06 pm EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A senior South Korean official says the U.S. and North Korea are maintaining a strong commitment to diplomatically resolve their nuclear standoff.
Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Wednesday those efforts contrast with the tensions surrounding the collapsing atomic accord with Iran.
Kim urges Washington and Pyongyang to build stronger trust in each other so that they do not repeat the failure of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.
The minister says a breakthrough could depend on whether North Korea finds a meaningful concession to pair with a verified dismantlement of main nuclear complex in Yongbyon.
Kim spoke to The Associated Press and other news agencies in a group interview.
