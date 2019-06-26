Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rome doctors warn of health hazards from city's garbage woes
by Giada Zampano, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 2:54 am EDT
In this photo taken on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, a man walks past a pile of garbage as St. Peter's Dome is visible in background, in Rome. Doctors in Rome are warning of possible health hazards caused by overflowing trash bins in the city streets, as the Italian capital struggles with a renewed garbage emergency aggravated by the summer heat. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
ROME — Doctors in Rome are warning of possible health hazards caused by overflowing trash bins in the city’s streets, as the Italian capital struggles with a renewed garbage emergency aggravated by the summer heat.
Trash disposal is a decades-long problem for the Eternal City. Rome was left with no major site to treat the 1.7 million metric tons of trash it produces every year since the Malagrotta landfill was closed in 2013.
Successive mayors from different parties have all proved incapable of solving the city’s garbage woes, which have re-emerged dramatically since Mayor Virginia Raggi of the populist 5-Star Movement took the helm three years ago.
Raggi’s administration is facing frustration and anger from both tourists and Romans over the piles of trash that threaten peoples’ health and tarnish the city’s image.