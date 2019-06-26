Raptors centre Marc Gasol extends deal for one year by taking player option

Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol has accepted a one-year player option on his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.

The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.

Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday’s deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard also has a one-year player option on his deal with a deadline for a decision on Saturday, but he is expected to turn it down and become a marquee free agent on Sunday after leading Toronto to its first NBA title this year.

Guard Danny Green is the other Raptors regular slated to become a free agent.

The Raptors acquired Gasol in a deal with the Grizzlies in February.

Gasol averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 79 regular-season games with the Raptors and Memphis this season. The three-time NBA all-star went on to average 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 24 playoff games.