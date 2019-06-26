Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Raptors centre Marc Gasol extends deal for one year by taking player option
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 5:07 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol (33) celebrates his three point basket against the Orlando Magic during second half NBA basketball playoff action in Toronto, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol has accepted a one-year player option on his contract for the 2019-20 NBA season.
The value is approximately $25.6 million, marking the final year of a five-year contract Gasol signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.
Had the 34-year-old native of Spain not accepted prior to Thursday’s deadline, he would have become a free agent on Sunday.
Raptors star Kawhi Leonard also has a one-year player option on his deal with a deadline for a decision on Saturday, but he is expected to turn it down and become a marquee free agent on Sunday after leading Toronto to its first NBA title this year.
Guard Danny Green is the other Raptors regular slated to become a free agent.
The Raptors acquired Gasol in a deal with the Grizzlies in February.
Gasol averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in 79 regular-season games with the Raptors and Memphis this season. The three-time NBA all-star went on to average 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 24 playoff games.