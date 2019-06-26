Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police suspect carbon monoxide poisoning in 2 hotel deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 3:34 pm EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police say carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of two deaths at a North Carolina hotel.
News outlets report investigators say 28-year-old Jacob Galloway and 39-year-old James Landreth were found dead in a room on June 9 at the Best Western hotel in Asheville. They were in town for a rugby tournament.
A search warrant says Asheville Fire Chief Shane Mackey determined a utility room at the hotel was directly behind and below the men’s room, and said an exhaust pipe wasn’t vented to the outside. Mackey said carbon monoxide could have seeped from the utility closet to their room.
The Office of the State Medical Examiner has performed autopsies on the men, but police say toxicology reports could take up to eight months to complete.
The Associated Press
