Nordic liberals take harder line on migrants to win votes

COPENHAGEN — In Scandinavia, there’s a new type of socially conscious liberal — one that wants tighter restrictions on immigration.

Left-wing parties in Denmark and Sweden that historically defended humanitarian values and generous welfare systems have shifted positions since the latest wave of mass migration to Europe peaked in 2015. The transformation is serving them well.

Denmark’s Social Democratic Party won a June 5 election after embracing restrictive immigration policies, a pragmatic tactic that involved moving away from two decades of relatively liberal policies and returning to its anti-migrant roots..

Karina Kosiara-Pedersen, an associate professor at Copenhagen University, said “the Social Democrats have basically placed themselves where they see the majority of voters.”

Now, the political scientist says people far beyond Denmark are asking if that is “the cure that other Social Democratic parties can turn to?”

The Associated Press





