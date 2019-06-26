Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nordic liberals take harder line on migrants to win votes
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 11:09 am EDT
Mette Frederiksen of The Danish Social Democrats address the media after finalizing the government negotiations shortly after midnight at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, early Wednesday June 26, 2019. Frederiksen announced that The Danish Social Democrats will form a minority government backed by three other left-wing parties. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
COPENHAGEN — In Scandinavia, there’s a new type of socially conscious liberal — one that wants tighter restrictions on immigration.
Left-wing parties in Denmark and Sweden that historically defended humanitarian values and generous welfare systems have shifted positions since the latest wave of mass migration to Europe peaked in 2015. The transformation is serving them well.
Denmark’s Social Democratic Party won a June 5 election after embracing restrictive immigration policies, a pragmatic tactic that involved moving away from two decades of relatively liberal policies and returning to its anti-migrant roots..
Karina Kosiara-Pedersen, an associate professor at Copenhagen University, said “the Social Democrats have basically placed themselves where they see the majority of voters.”
Now, the political scientist says people far beyond Denmark are asking if that is “the cure that other Social Democratic parties can turn to?”