NATO chief leaves all options open to counter Russia missile
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 9:16 am EDT
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, right, arrives for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has refused to rule out the possibility that the military alliance might adapt its nascent missile defence shield to counter the potential threat posed by a new Russian missile system.
In February, the United States began the 6-month process of withdrawing from the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty agreed with the then Soviet Union, insisting that Russia’s SSC-8 missiles contravenes the pact.
The INF treaty will end on August 2 unless Russia changes its mind. NATO defence ministers were meeting Wednesday to weigh their options.
Asked whether NATO might use the multi-billion-dollar shield against Russia’s SSC-8 missiles, Stoltenberg said he would not divulge “exactly what we will do because we are still focused on how we can get Russia back into compliance.”