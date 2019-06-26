MMA fighter Desmond Green charged in crash that killed 2

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Mixed martial arts fighter Desmond Green is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges for a South Florida crash that killed two women last year.

Court records show that Green, who competes as a lightweight for Ultimate Fighting Championship, was arrested Tuesday in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol says Green lost control of his SUV while driving on Interstate 75 near Pembroke Pines in August 2018. It started a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles. Two passengers in one of the other vehicles, 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and 76-year-old Emma Suarez Hernandez, both died. Several others were injured.

Investigators noted that Green showed signs of impairment after the crash and reported finding drugs in his vehicle.

Green faces multiple counts of driving under the influence, as well as cocaine possession, marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. He was being held on $194,000 bond.

Green’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press