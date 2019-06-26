Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas' 18-week abortion ban
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 6:41 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Abortion rights supporters are challenging three new Arkansas restrictions on the procedure, including one that bans abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday and are asking a judge to block the restrictions before they take effect July 24.
Arkansas currently bans abortion 20 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. The restrictions challenged are among several approved by the majority-Republican Legislature this year.
The other laws being challenged include one prohibiting doctors from performing an abortion because the fetus was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Another requires doctors who perform abortions to be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Little Rock abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood Great Plains and two physicians.