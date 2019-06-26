Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Latest sex accusation against Trump lands with a thud
by Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 7:49 pm EDT
E. Jean Carroll is photographed, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Nearly a week after the latest sexual misconduct accusation against President Donald Trump, the story has largely landed with a thud.
Some see the muted response to author E. Jean Carroll’s accusation as the latest example of the divisive Politics of Trump: Either you support him or you don’t.
Larry Sabato, who directs the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, says Trump continues to be “exempt from the rules” that govern American politics.
He says Trump’s poll numbers haven’t changed much since the day he got elected.
After more than a dozen women came forward during Trump’s 2016 campaign with allegations of sexual misconduct years earlier, Trump called the women “liars.”
In denying Carroll’s accusation, Trump said she was “not my type.”
AP writers Kali Robinson and AP video journalist Padmanda Rama contributed to this report from Washington.