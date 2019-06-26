Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ICE lays claim to Ukrainian driver accused in fatal crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 2:21 pm EDT
This May 11, 2019 booking photo released by the East Windsor Police Department shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in East Windsor, Conn. Zhukovskyy is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lancaster, N.H., on seven counts of negligent homicide after the pickup he was driving collided with a group of motorcycles, killing seven on a two-lane highway in Randolph, N.H. on Friday night. (East Windsor Police Department via AP)
CONCORD, N.H. — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is taking steps to ensure a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead remains in custody even if his criminal case were dismissed.
Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is being held without bail in the Coos County House of Corrections. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide in Friday’s crash .
Zhukovskyy’s father told the Boston Herald that his son is a Ukrainian citizen and has permanent resident status in the U.S.
Jail Superintendent Ben Champagne said ICE placed a detainer on Zhukovskyy on Tuesday. A detainer means even if the case were to be dismissed, Zhukovskyy would be turned over to ICE for possible deportation.
Messages were left for ICE and Zhukovskyy’s public defender, Melissa Davis, seeking comment.